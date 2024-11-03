‘They would go to the back sweating, adjusting their clothing.’ – Former Twin Peaks Waitress Said Customers Should Worry About The Hygiene Of The Staff

I have yet to visit a Twin Peaks restaurant and, after watching this video, I’m not sure that I’m gonna make it to one anytime soon…

A woman named Brianna who used to work at a Twin Peaks location warned viewers that they might want to avoid the chain because of cleanliness issues.

Brianna said she saw a video from a person who was worried about how Twin Peaks waitresses dress and how they handle customers’ food.

FYI, if you don’t know, the waitresses at Twin Peaks don’t wear much clothing…

Brianna told viewers, “As an ex-Twin Peaks girlie, I can confirm that all of her fears are 1,000 percent valid.”

She said, “I mean, think about it: There were days where girls are working in the patio, and it is 100 degrees in Houston, and they would go to the back sweating, adjusting their clothing, picking their wedgies.”

Brianna added, “And then without a care in the world would pick up a plate of wings and bring it to you and your children.”

Check out the video.

And here’s how TikTokkers reacted.

This person might have some problems…

Another viewer doesn’t think this TikTokker is innocent.

And one individual chimed in.

I’m not gonna lie…this is pretty gross…

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.