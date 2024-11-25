Dad Punished His Daughter For Stealing A Puppy, Even Though She Swore She Didn’t. But When He Learned She Was Telling The Truth He Refuses To Apologize

Trusting your child can get tricky when they’re young and are prone to make mistakes.

But this dad never gave his daughter a chance and blindly trusted their neighbor.

Find out what happened!

AITA for giving my daughter’s things back that were taken away as punishment? I’m 31 and my husband is 30. Our daughter is 7, and she found a puppy in the front yard and played with it.

Things got bad…

Turns out it belonged to our neighbors, who were looking for it. They accused her of stealing it, and my husband gave her extra chores. She refused to do them, saying she didn’t steal the puppy.

He was being unreasonable!

The neighbors came to apologize a bit later, as their son confessed to losing the puppy on a walk when he took it’s leash off. That’s how it ended up on our yard. I came home that evening and my husband explained this. He said she should be disciplined for not doing the chores.

He was still defending himself.

I said she was right to not accept unearned punishment. He said it’s the principle, and she should listen to her father. I said I would rather die than teach her that she should lay down and accept mistreatment. We argued and he called me unreasonable. Aita?

That’s so mean!

Why didn’t this dad hear her daughter’s side of the story?

Let’s find out what the Reddit community has to say about this one.

This user has a lot of negative things to say about the husband.

This user blames the husband for not listening to the daughter.

This user knows what the husband is trying to do with the child!

This user knows the daughter didn’t have to accept the punishment.

This user has a great explanation to it!

He should have asked his daughter what happened himself.

And believed her when she told him.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.