High School Student’s Teacher Bullied Him And Demanded To Know His Social Security Number, So He Took Matters Into His Own Hands And Got The Teacher Fired

I got my teacher fired over Dr. Phil. “When I was in my Senior year of High school, I had to take a psychology class. I was never really interested in the subject, but I needed it to graduate. Luckily a good friend of mine was in the class with me, so it wasn’t that bad (he will come into play later.) The teacher for this class was eccentric to say the least. He was one of those guys that you could tell was just a bit off. Most of the class was based around watching movies and then talking about the “psychological” aspect of the movie.

To put this into perspective, the first movie we watched was Mean Girls. We then talked about why each character acted the way they did. Most of us just considered this class to be a movie class. One day, our teacher (who I will refer to as DT from now on) came up with the idea that we should go see a taping of Dr. Phil because we are near Los Angeles and it would have a lot of importance for our class. We were all on board with it because it was pretty much an easy chance to get out of school for a day. DT contacted the show and got all of the necessary paperwork for us. After he handed it out to us to fill out, I noticed that a minor release form was attached to the paperwork from the show. I had already turned 18 at the time as my birthday is early on in the school year. I am no longer considered a minor by now, but I decided to fill it out anyway because I know this teacher is a bit off and I feel like it is something he would demand that I fill out.

As I’m filling it out, I noticed that it wanted my social security number. I found this a bit strange because I didn’t really understand why the Dr. Phil show needed such personal information. I went to talk to DT to ask him why the show needed my social security number. I also explained to him that I am 18 and am no longer even a minor. I expect him to tell me not to worry about it, that I’m no longer a minor, and to not worry about the social security number. I was very wrong.

DT lost his mind. I endured 15 minutes of him going completely crazy over how I absolutely needed to fill out the form in it’s entirety and that my full social security number better be on there. He told me that he doesn’t give a crap how old I am, I absolutely must turn in that minor release form and that I am a bad person for even asking about it. I was shocked because I was just asking about it because I wasn’t really comfortable putting my social security number on something when I didn’t even know why they needed it. I managed to sputter something out about how I just wanted to contact the show to ask why they needed my social. If I know why they need that information, I would have no problem putting it there. Another wrong move. DT continues his rant by informing me that I am not allowed to call the show because he is the one handling all the business with the show and that if I do, he will not let me go at all. By this point, I don’t really know what to do. I end up going to see the school counselor for advice. He was a good guy and was willing to hear me out. After I explained to him what was going on, he tells me that he is going to call the show.

He explains that I am forbidden to call, but DT never says anything about HIM calling to find out. So he calls and finds out that the minor release form that was handed out to us was an old version of the form. They do not need my social security number (I don’t know why the old version asked for it, but whatever). I was also told that the form does not apply to me anyways because I am NOT A MINOR. I go back to DT and explain to him what happened. Of course it should come as no big surprise that DT lost his mind. I don’t remember everything he said, but it was something around the lines of “How dare you go behind my back! I shouldn’t even let you go on this trip. You are lucky that I am a good guy. But you are still going to fill out that form including the full social security number or I will not let you come.” He then goes off on some weird tangent about how he doesn’t know why I am making a big deal over it. It is easy to get someone’s social security number anyways and how he was a private investigator before this ( I looked it up, he wasn’t) and he could look it up in a matter of seconds. So when I came in the next day for class, we were watching another movie. I sat fairly close to DT; close enough to hear him if he was talking on the phone. This is important because he spent most of that class talking on the phone to I don’t even know who, telling them all the mental issues I must have and how I am a danger to his class. I was mad.

I end up taking the issue to my Vice Principal (his boss) and explaining the situation to her. She was shocked and assured me that she was going to take care of it immediately. The next day in class, DT comes up to me and mumbles that I don’t have to worry about the form. Cool. Everything works out in the end. The day of the show arrives and everything is going fine. It was a good show and we enjoyed ourselves. We stop to get food on our way back at this little fast food place up the street from the show. I order my food and end up getting an order of onion rings. DT asks if he can have one and without even waiting for my reply, takes one. I think “fine, whatever” and try not to make a big deal out of it. A few minutes later and he had finished about half my order of onion rings. Again, I try not to think too much of it. The next week or so goes by and the whole incident is pretty much behind me….until my friend’s mom tells my mom about it after my friend told her. I didn’t really tell my mom about it because I had it pretty much under control I thought and I didn’t want a big fiasco. My mom exploded. She immediately called the school and obliterated my Vice principal about it all. “Who the heck do you idiots employ over there!?” It was pretty intense. My mom is also a teacher, but for a different school district and she teaches 1st grade. She had all her teacher friends huddled around the table and the phone was on speaker. All the teachers were trying their best to hold in their laughter as my mom utterly demolishes the VP. She then demands to speak to DT. VP tells my mom that she will have him call her ASAP.

DT calls about 5 minutes later and my mom immediately goes to work. She barely let him talk for the first few minutes of the call. DT eventually manages to sputter out that I am one of his best students and that we are “such good friends! We even shared onion rings after the show! ” My mom immediately calls garbage on it and told him off for “sharing” onion rings when he was really just stealing them from me because I didn’t say anything because I was just trying not to cause a scene. At one point, my mom says something like ” I sure hope his grade isn’t suffering because of this!” I know that I had a D in the class because I hardly ever turned the work in for that class. I hear him shuffle some paperwork around and sputter that I actually had a 98% in the class! My mom tells him off some more and that we will be in contact with the school board. I made it through the rest of the year and ended up with an A in the class. When I stopped by the next year after I graduated to visit some friends who were still in school, I asked about him. Come to find out, the school had fired him and he was no longer there. It was a crazy ordeal and I am glad that DT got what was coming to him.”

