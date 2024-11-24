Husband Noticed His Wife Couldn’t Understand Complex Movie Plots, So He Only Watched Simple Plots With Her. But When She Noticed She Wasn’t Pleased At All.

Everyone deals with information differently.

In this case, a man shares that his wife is much better at processing information in the format of a book than a movie.

So he decided to only watch movies with “easier” plots when with her.

But she felt offended when she found out.

Is he in the wrong?

Let’s analyze the situation.

AITA because I will not watch anything more complicated than a Hallmark movie with my wife. I love my wife. She is intelligent, and sweet. Also, she is beautiful inside and out. She teaches high school English and Social Studies. She loves novels and usually has several on the go. However, she cannot follow the plot of a movie to save her life. Unless it is about a big city lawyer visiting her hometown to shut down the local factory but instead reconnecting with her high school boyfriend who is also the local baker and mayor.

Everyone has their preferences, but he seems to be only “tolerating” hers.

I’ve known this about her for years and I have accepted it. I just like vegging with her so I am happy to see white people rediscovering the magic of Christmas. Or whatever. When we were dating we watched The Matrix. The questions she asked had me wondering about her. Ditto for anything complex. Even The Usual Suspects where they lay everything out for you, she didn’t get the ending.

He sounds bothered by her behavior. Things would soon get even more complicated.

We had her sister and brother-in-law over for a couples night on Friday. We had supper and the plan was to watch a movie. Her sister wanted to watch Shutter Island. I will not spoil it but the movie has many twists. The ending is awesome. I tried my best to suggest anything else. They all ganged up on me and said we were watching Shutter Island. My wife proceeded to embarrass herself by not understanding the ending and asking questions that were not great. Her sister and her husband were looking at my wife like she was Simple Jack. I tried my best to cover for her or tell her I would explain it later. She got mad at me for not just answering her questions.

His wife noticed that something was wrong.

After they left she said that she noticed that we always watched a certain kind of movie and that she thought I enjoyed them. I said I did because we got to spend time together and that made me happy. She said that she was not an idiot and that she just didn’t concentrate on movies. She recited the plots of several novels to prove her point. I said that I had never commented on her intelligence and that she was smarter than me. She says that I’m a jerk for not watching movies I enjoy with her. So I agreed and we watched Memento today. I think her head almost exploded from not asking questions. I saw her on Wikipedia reading the plot. AITA?

I think he could have handled the situation with a different mindset.

Let’s see what Redditor’s take is on this.

A reader shares their thoughts.

Someone criticizes his choices.

This commenter shares their opinion.

Another reader chimes in.

Someone thinks he’s being immature about it.

Sounds like a good arrangement.

Being asked questions during a movie can be annoying, but…

He should have been upfront about it.

