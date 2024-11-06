He Considers His Boss A Friend, But She Throws Away The Lunch His Wife Prepared For Him. So He Decides To Teach Her A Lesson About Messing With A Man’s Meal.

In theory, you would think being friends with your boss would make things easier.

You are your own revenge My boss and I are friends.

We carpool and share an office.

Today my wife brought me my favorite lunch. Boss commented it smelled good but oniony. I ate most of it but had to leave my desk briefly for a time-sensitive task, about 5-7 minutes. When I came back, Boss had thrown the rest of my lunch away because the smell was getting to her.

The revenge: She threw what was left of my lunch in our shared office trash can. Nobody can enter the office. Now, I always take my lunch trash to the dumpster to avoid old lunch stank. Because she chucked it, I did not take it out. Those last bites of today’s lunch will fill our office with the smell of sweet, petty revenge by morning!

Messing with someone else’s food in the workplace never ends well.

A recipe for disaster indeed.

