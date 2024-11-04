Another Neighborhood’s HOA Cut A Homeowner’s Tree Without His Consent, So He Rebuilt The Branch And Glued It Back To Ruffle Their Feathers

Having someone cut down your tree unexpectedly – and for no good reason – can make you fume.

Well, this man tells the infuriating story of how members of another Homeowners Association cut off a big branch from his tree.

So he had the ingenious (and brilliant) idea of making a fake branch and putting it where the original one was.

They did not like that.

Let’s read the story.

My tree was cut by an HOA I didn’t belong to, so I got revenge This happened about ten years ago. My house is the first house in the neighborhood behind mine. I am on the corner. The street on the side of my home is the HOA neighborhood, but my front yard is on a different street that isn’t part of the HOA. When I moved I asked them if I could pay their HOA fees to let my kids use the pool and playground directly across the street. Nope.

This HOA has always been annoying to deal with.

I planted a mulberry tree on the corner of my property and started getting visits from their HOA saying that my branches were too low to the ground and it violated their HOA. I told them if I was in the HOA you’d see my kids swimming in the pool. Since they didn’t, they would have to deal with my tree. My kids love that tree, and still come in Spring to gather berries, even though they are in now their 20s.

They KNEW he wasn’t under their jurisdiction.

Then one day I came home and someone had lopped off a big branch from the tree, one that went out to the street. I tried to find out who did it, but they kept mum about it and there wasn’t anyone I could go after. So, I rebuilt the branch using PVC, wrapped it in bright Christmas lights (It was May), and then wrapped the rest of the tree for good measure. I did it ugly too, it was propped up with old branches I found in the woods and some rope, and just looked awful. I kept those lights on all the way until just before Christmas, when I took them down.

This creative revenge is almost a Christmas miracle.

They sent me some letters, but they just went into the trash. The HOA members who came to my house to ask me to bring them down since it was the gateway to their neighborhood and that I was ‘probably’ affecting property values were told to go away. They never did mess with the lights, though. I guess they were worried about what I would pull next.

Revenges on behalf of trees are my absolute favorites and this one was especially satisfying.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this amazing revenge.

Someone shares a story.

This person makes an excellent point.

Another commenter chimes in.

This reader shares a petty revenge of their own.

Another commenter mentions tree laws.

Amazing suggestions.

They will never mess with this guy’s trees ever again after this.

Or anything else, I’d guess.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.