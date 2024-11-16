Tenant Was Saving Her Landlord Money On The Heating Bill, But When The Landlord Disrespected Her She Decided To Stop Playing Nice

Nobody likes being yelled at, especially when it’s out of the blue.

This woman shared how her landlord woke her up yelling on the phone and didn’t even let her explain herself.

So she decided to let some of the steam off the window, literally.

Let’s read the story.

Landlord woke me up to yell at me My husband and I (30s) have lived in our apartment for 2.5 years. It’s a small apartment building that’s quite old a bit run-down but it’s relatively cheap and in a nice area so we are ok with it. In the time we’ve lived here we’ve never caused any trouble. We always pay rent on time, have no noise complaints, we don’t complain when the landlords take WEEKS to complete minor and major repairs, etc. Our landlords have always been very rude. I know most landlords are rude and I can deal with that, but we are very respectful tenants so I believe we deserve some respect in return. For context, we have 2 landlords: there’s the “Mom-landlord” (75-ish-year-old woman) and the “Son-landlord” (50-ish-year-old man).

The landlords were always rude, but things were about to get unhinged.

Now for the past several days, the property has been having its parking lot dug up and it will be repaved soon. Son-landlord told all the tenants that during this time there will be a small designated area of the parking lot where we can park and if there are no spots available then we can park in the grass next to the lot. Last night my husband came home from work and all the spots were full so he parked in the grass behind my car, as we were explicitly told to do.

He did exactly as they were told, so they weren’t expecting what was about to happen.

Well, early this morning I am woken by a call from Mom-landlord. She never calls us so I was confused and a bit worried because it was so early. As soon as I picked up and said hello she started screaming at me through the phone: “Whose car is that in the grass?!! It shouldn’t be in the grass!! HVNCNE@PGFA;EFJCKEA!” I tried calmly explaining the situation and said it was my husband’s car.

She wouldn’t even let her get a word in.

She continues screaming, “It doesn’t matter whose car it is!!” And I’m thinking, EXCUSE ME, you just came at me asking whose car it was! She was yelling at me that we couldn’t park in the grass because we’d damage the sprinkler system. I’m confused because in the 2.5 years we’ve lived here we’ve never seen a single drop of water come up out of the ground, and the grass was brown and crunchy throughout the entire summer this year. I didn’t say any of this to her though, I just told her I would go move the car but she didn’t seem to want to hear that and continued screaming. Eventually she hung up, before letting me get a word in edgewise.

She was trying to solve the issue amicably, but the mom-landlord insisted on being rude.

I immediately moved the car but then about 30 minutes after all this she texted me and threatened she’d have the car towed next time. If she had just politely and calmly asked me to move the car I would have no problem, but she’s not capable of being polite and kind. Her son is only slightly better but I didn’t have to deal with him today. It just really upset me because I don’t think I or anyone else who lives here deserve to be spoken to that way.

She thought of a way to get back at her indirectly.

So here is my very petty revenge: we pay all utilities except for heat. For whatever reason the landlords cover the heating bill. I’ve always tried to be respectful of this and keep the windows closed when the heat is on even though I HATE when the house is hot and stuffy (we don’t get to control the temperature) and prefer the cool breeze from outside. In the past, I would only open our bedroom window a small crack at night so I could sleep comfortably. Well, now I am keeping the windows FULLY OPEN whenever I want, especially the ones right above the old radiators. Even if I’m cold, I’ll just wrap myself in one of our many blankets!

It’s a small retribution for being yelled at, but she is getting some of her power back.

These people own several properties and are very wealthy so there’s a good chance they’ll never even notice. Hence why I think my revenge is very petty. I’m not going to continue being uncomfortable in the stuffy heat if you can’t speak to me with some basic decency, especially when your own damn son told us to park in the grass!! Enjoy the slight increase in your heating bills this winter.

This is a certified petty revenge.

Let’s see what Reddit is saying about it.

A reader shares an idea to spice up her revenge.

This commenter shares a personal story.

Someone says they would be doing this already.

This person breaks it down, according to their point of view.

Even if this revenge sounds too mild…

Her unwarranted rudeness got her a more expensive bill.

