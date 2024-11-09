Truck Driver Was Being Mistreated From His Very First Day On The Job, So He Left And Notified Regulators Of Issues And Got The Boss Arrested

Most people have high hopes when starting a new job that they’ll find a place they feel like they can stay for a long time.

But what would you do if, from the very first day, it seems that the boss had it out for you?

That is what happened to the truck driver in this story, but after he finally had enough, he was able to get some serious revenge.

Check it out.

Bully Boss Gets Owned This one took place back in 2002. I had been an Over The Road truck driver and engaged for a year. I thought I would try to get a local job so I could be home every night with my soon to be wife. The wedding was only a few months away. She lived in a pretty small town. There wasn’t much in the way of local truck driving jobs except for oil field or hauling dirt. I did find a dirt hauling company that was hiring. The supervisor was a jerk from the very beginning of the interview.

That sounds like a terrible place to work.

He informed me that pay was $9/hr, and that’s it. No raises, no benefits, even if you work there for over 20 yrs. Well, I decided to just go on and accept it as I knew that after we got married, my wife would be moving back to her hometown to accept a job, and there were plenty of driving jobs there. My first day of work, the super-jerk has me fill out the paperwork, and tries to force me to sign a waiver to decline Worker’s Compensation should I get injured. He “promised” their insurance was far better, but I had already learned about many of those scams, and refused to sign it. This utterly upset him (telltale sign that they are trying to screw you). So, I have to train with another driver for a week before getting assigned to my own truck, which is good so I can learn the routes and roads. I hear him tell the trainer to nitpick everything as he doesn’t want me on the crew. Unfortunately for him, everything I do is to perfection. The only complaint the trainer had was I tended to ride the clutch a little hard when taking off on the first day (was trying to get used to the extra heavy loads and very sensitive clutch), otherwise, I floated gears like a 50 yr pro vet. So, I finish the week and get assigned my own truck. I do my pre-trip safety inspection as required by DOT regulations, and I noticed one of the steer tires is almost to legal wear. Cast of characters: Bossman – boss or supervisor (super-jerk); Trainer – my trainer; Me – engaged not so easy to pushover dude Me: “Hey boss, Unit 12 Left steer is almost to regs. It’s at 5/16″.”

What is his problem?

Bossman: “Sounds to me like you just don’t want to work.” Me: “No, it’s legal for now; just informing you that it’s going to need to be replaced real soon.” Bossman: “Are you stupid? I just replaced both of those steers 2 months ago. Now get in the truck, or clock out and go home.” Me: “I will drive it until it is illegal or unsafe to do so. But if I get fined, I have enough witnesses here, right now, to put right it back on you.” I got in the truck and went to work. Bossman was peeved. But, two days later, I noticed a new set of steer tires during my daily inspection. The next week, Bossman informs me that we are on nights for the next few days: Bossman: “When on the ranch land, watch your speed. If you hit and kill one of the landowner’s $45.000 prize winning steers that he makes $20,000 when breeding, you lose your pay.” I bust out laughing – HARD. This makes him mad. Bossman: “What are you laughing at? You don’t think I’m serious? Get your stuff and get out.” Me: “Is that what the land owner told you? He breeds his prize winning steer for $20k a pop? And you believe him?” Bossman: “Yeah.” I was nearly on the ground laughing so hard. Bossman: “The heck is your problem. Fine – go home.” Me: “Sorry, I meant no disrespect. It’s just that, I imagine that you’re from up north, right? From the city?” I could tell from day one from his fake southern accent, but I kept quiet about it. Bossman: “Yeah, what of it?”

He must have felt like an idiot.

Me: “Well, I’m a city boy as well, but even I know that a steer is a castrated bull. While it’s true that a prize winning steer can be worth tens of thousands of dollars, they can not be bred. Ask anyone here, they’ll confirm it.” Trainer: “Yes sir, it’s true. A steer is a bull with no balls.” My trainer just happened to walk by when he heard me laughing so hard. Boss turned white. “Don’t matter. Watch your speed or you’re down the road.” The second week ends and the third begins. About the 3rd day, another truck breaks down, so the Bossman decides to have me give my truck to the other driver and ride with my trainer again. For some reason, Bossman decides he wants this to be my last day, but he can’t due to no reason. So, he makes something up, only to have it backfire on him. At the end of the day, he’s waiting for us at the yard when we pull in and get parked. I head to the office to get my check for the first two weeks, and he’s waiting for me outside.

What is he talking about?

Bossman: “You done messed up today, boy. You almost got someone killed.” Me: “Really. Please, do tell.” Bossman: “I received a call from a man who said that you cut him off and ran him off the road. He gave your truck and trailer numbers and identified you as the driver by the cap that you wear.” Me: I smiled. “Really. About what time did this incident happen?” Bossman: “Why’re you smiling. You nearly killed a man. I’m letting you go right now. You’re an unsafe driver.” Me: “No, first you need to answer my question.” Bossman: “What does it matter? I don’t have to answer you. You’re fired.” Me: “No, you do need to answer. Remember, there were two drivers in that truck today.” Just then Trainer walked up. “And FYI, I know that I didn’t cut off anyone one today, as I did not drive at all. I can also vouch that Trainer did not cut anyone one off, nor ran anyone off of the road. So, either: 1, the guy misread the numbers of the truck and trailer and identity of the driver; 2, is lying, or 3, you’re the one lying because you have been trying to find fault in everything I do and run me off since day one when I refused to sign the waiver for Workman’s Comp.”

Wow, he is petty.

Bossman: “Shut up you little jerk.” Trainer: “He’s right. I drove all day, and don’t recall any incidents or near misses. You know I’d have called as per policy.” Bossman: “Well, alright. I guess you still have your job. But know, I’m keeping a real close eye on you.” Me: “Thank you, and I don’t doubt it. ” I opened my check and looked at it as Bossman began to walk away fuming. Me: “Wait a minute. There’s a $59 deduction on here for insurance. We don’t have benefits, remember?” Bossman: “That’s for the insurance against injury, remember?” Me: “You mean the one I declined and refused to waive the Worker’s Comp for.” Bossman: “Yeah. It’s mandatory.” Me: “I see. So it’s deducted whether I sign up for it or not.” Bossman: “Yep. Don’t like it? Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.” Me: “That’s illegal.” Bossman: “No it ain’t. Now get the heck off my property.” I decided to end it right there, as there is no point in arguing with a spoiled child. It’s best to be the better man and walk off… Yeah, right! Now for the ProRevenge: It turns out that the Captain for the TX Dept. of Public Safety (Department of Transportation for you truck drivers, or state trooper for everyone else) of the precinct just happened to live about 4 houses down from the apartments that my fiancee lived. He just so happened to find an anonymous note on his windshield the next morning. The very next morning, there were 5 state troopers with all 15 of the company’s trucks pulled over on the side of the highway right in front of the company, being thoroughly inspected. (I was parked on the shoulder in my car across the highway watching it all unfold while sipping my coffee). Of the 15 trucks, 11 of them were shut down for safety violations. Thousands of dollars in fines were written and the Boss plus two other drivers were taken to jail for warrants.

When it rains, it pours.

Boss also had an expired Commercial Driver’s License (He was forced to drive since I didn’t show up for work that morning). As you can imagine, Bossman lost his job. I had moved to my fiancee’s home town and got a job in the oilfield driving tanker trucks. I heard that Trainer got the Bossman’s job. And everyone lived happily ever after. Well, maybe not Bossman, as he also popped positive on a drug test…

That boss really had it in for him right from the start.

Check out the comments that were on this story.

Yeah, he could have fired him for no reason.

I hope he knew.

He really does seem horrible.

This person thinks he shouldn’t have taken the job.

The boss finally got what he deserved.

He was asking for it.

