Honda Owner Bought Her Car To A Dealership, And They Gave Her A Key That Didn’t Work

You’d think getting the KEYS would be an important part of buying a new car, right?

Well, I guess it doesn’t always work that way.

A woman named Aspen talked to TikTok viewers about how things went sideways after she bought a Honda CR-V at a dealership.

Aspen bought a used Honda CR-V and, after going out to dinner that night, she realized that the key she’d used to start the car when she left the dealership wouldn’t open the door.

She called the dealership where she purchased the vehicle and was told that she should call 911 to get help.

Hmmm…

Aspen waited for ninety minutes for non-emergency services to help her get back into her car and she eventually made it home that night.

She told viewers, “I want to go in there and demand they pay for me to get a fob key to unlock and unlock. But, I’m really scared my salesman is going to be so nice and I’m not going to stand up for myself. Now I’m to drive an hour to the dealership so I can get a key to lock and unlock my car.”

Check out the video.

@aspenanonda I am brave I am tough I am strong ♬ original sound – AspenAnonda

Now let’s see how TikTokkers reacted.

This individual chimed in.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

She didn’t see that coming!

I mean, who would have?

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁