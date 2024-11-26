Here Are Signs That Indicate You Might Have Black Mold in Your Home

A lot of people try to write off mold like it’s not a big deal, but we’re here today to tell you that mold, and especially black mold found in homes, is dangerous to your health.

And a TikTokker named Autumn took to the social media platform to share signs people should keep an eye out for when it comes to symptoms of suffering from exposure to black mold.

She told viewers, “I’m currently healing from black mold after living in a moldy apartment, so I’m gonna share some symptoms that I experienced.”

She began, “The first thing was burning, a burning sensation. I would feel this all over my skin, specifically my face and my neck.”

Autumn said that eczema started to show up on her skin and explained, “First it started off as like a little speck on my neck. And then it started spreading pretty quickly. It was spreading all over my arms, my legs, my neck.”

She continued, “The third thing is allergies and just congestion. I was feeling congested more than ever.”

Autumn then said, “The fourth thing is burning, itchy eyes. My eyes were always irritated and the fifth thing was extreme fatigue.”

She added, “I constantly felt exhausted and tired.”

Autumn explained, “I ran through all the scenarios. I spent a ton of money trying to figure out what was going on and my conclusion was ‘It has to be my apartment.’

I ended up getting my place tested and ended up finding out that I have black mold.”

Black mold is nothing to mess around with!

Seriously, go get that stuff tested.

