Her Boyfriend Locked Her Out Of The House With No Shoes, Phone, Or Keys, So She Went To The Neighbors House And That “Embarrassed” Her Boyfriend

When you get in an argument with your significant other, tempers can flair, and people can say or do things that they regret.

What would you do if your significant other actually locked you out of your house with no keys, shoes, or anything else?

That is what the girlfriend in this story experienced, and now her boyfriend is mad that she went to the neighbors for help.

This one is going to be a doozy, so buckle up.

AITAH for going to the neighbors crying after my SO locked me out? He is mad because he said involving the neighbors was the worst thing I could have done and I embarrassed him. We got in a fight after I got home from a work trip because I was “acting like a witch” and “being demanding” because I said, word for word “where’s (stepkid’s names) Spanish notebook?” “Did he lose his calculator?”

Idk if it was because he was drinking but he snapped at me and told me “not to start” which upset me. When I told him I just got back from a long flight and had went out of my way to buy him dinner on the way home and didn’t appreciate coming home to being talked down to over nothing. He got mad and it escalated, basically blaming the whole argument on me talking about his son’s schoolwork when he didn’t want to talk about it.

He stormed out, and I followed him (my mistake…) then he quickly doubled back and locked the door. He locked every door in the house and removed the electronic lock pad somehow from the door so I couldn’t use the keypad to get in. I had no shoes on, no purse no phone no car keys. I banged on the door a bit and he just looked at me through the glass and ignored me.

When i panicked and started crying and begging for him to let me in, he just left the room. So i went to the neighbors who are our friends, and asked if I could use her phone. I was going to call the cops but called my SO first – when he realized I was next door he acted like nothing was wrong and said the door was unlocked. My neighbor walked me over and I thanked her and apologized and said everything was ok, just an argument.

Should i have just waited outside? Part of me feels bad for embarrassing him but part of me is very upset he did that and feels like he deserved it. AITA?

