She Asked Her Sister To Babysit In Exchange For Going On An Expensive Family Vacation, But She Refused Because She Claims She’s Being Forced To Do Unpaid Labor

Having a sister usually comes with wholesome moments as well as petty arguments over all sorts of things.

This woman shares that her sister won’t babysit her kids for a few hours a week in exchange for a 2-week vacation on a resort.

This put a strain on their relationship, and now her mom is mad at her as well.

But who’s really in the wrong?

Let’s analyze the situation.

AITA for not paying for my sister’s vacation because she won’t agree to babysit? My (female, 32 years old) family is planning a vacation for this summer. Both my parents, my older brother and my sister in law, my younger sister Camila (22 year old female) and my husband, my 2 kids (10 and 8) and I are all planning to go. We are planning to stay in a resort for 2 weeks. This will obviously be a bit expensive (at least 2k USD per person and that is an enormous amount of money in my currency). Camila is in her last semester of university and will start a full-time job in August. Right now she’s not working and lives with my parents (not passing judgment on her for being unemployed because my brother and I went through the same at her age).

Spending 2 weeks in a resort for free is a very generous gift.

Camila called me last week to ask if we could pay for her ticket and accommodation (my parents would pay for food and activities). My husband and I can comfortably afford our family, but adding Camila would put financial pressure on us. I told her that I would discuss it with my husband and then I would call her. So my husband and I agreed that we would be willing to pay for her if she would babysit our children on certain occasions. Of course, not every day and without notice, but at least twice a week for two hours for two months. She would basically be the replacement for our current babysitter.

It sounds like a no-brainer, but surprisingly, not for everyone.

I texted her basically saying what I just wrote, and she replied “Absolutely not.” So I called her to ask why she was so against this arrangement, which I think benefits both of us. She gets to go on vacation and we have a babysitter we trust and don’t spend more than our monthly budget. Camila said that we were manipulating her into doing unpaid labor for us and forcing her to say yes because neither our brother nor our parents could afford to pay for her.

Things were about to come to a boiling point.

She also said that she’s way too busy with her last semester of uni and finals. I told her that she could do all of her school stuff in our house, my children are very well-behaved and need very little supervision, but she still said that she wouldn’t do it. So I then told her that I was very sorry but if she didn’t accept then we couldn’t pay for her to go on vacation, and now she’s incredibly mad at me.

Maybe her sister is being immature, but she wasn’t expecting her mom to join her.

But now my mom is also angry with me because she wants to have a family vacation. She knows my husband and I do have the money to pay for Camila, and “family helps family,” which I agree with, but I believe that help must be reciprocal and right now Camila is not reciprocating that help. My brother and dad just want to settle this down, they are not taking sides. AITA?

It’s a tough situation.

Let’s see what Reddit is saying about it.

A reader shares their thoughts on the matter.

Someone shares their point of view.

Another reader chimes in.

This person has a different take.

These are good points.

I agree.

If she took a babysitter to the resort instead she would likely be upset.

This girl is in for a rude awakening.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.