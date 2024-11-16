Young Lady Yelled At Her Spoiled Step Sister For Acting Like A Brat At Dinner, And Now She And Her Dad Are Embarrassed And Angry

It can sometimes be difficult to get along with family members because everyone has a different personality and sometimes they clash.

What would you do if you had a stepsister who was extremely spoiled and would ruin everyone’s experience if she didn’t get her way?

That is what the young lady in this story deals with, so she finally called her out in public and now her dad is upset.

Read on for the details.

AITA for calling out my stepsister for acting like a brat in public? My dad(52M) met my now stepmom, Janet(47F) when I(17F) was 10. She also brought in my two younger stepsiblings, Mike(13M), and Lindsey(17F). If I’m being honest, I actually really like Janet and Mike. The only person who I never took a liking to was Lindsey, mainly because she’s a brat and it’s gotten to the point where I don’t like being seen with her at all, especially in public.

She will start throwing actual childlike tantrums and will start pouting and being extremely rude to my parents if: We don’t go to a restaurant she wants to go to when the rest of us agree on another place.

We want to see a movie that she apparently hates, even if it literally JUST came out.

We use the bathroom (there’s two, she just prefers the SLIGHTLY bigger one) when she needs it, even though we ask her if she needs to go beforehand. My parents say to just let her ride it out and ignore it, but it’s so EMBARRASSING to be seen with this 17-year-old girl who is crying and yelling just because we can’t afford to go to Starbucks, or whatever it is she wants in that current moment. The situation: We went to Applebee’s the other day because my parents took us to a local fair and they didn’t want to spend a bunch of money on fair food (and anyone who has ever been to a fair knows how ridiculously expensive it is).

We were already teetering on the edge to a meltdown with her, because of course she didn’t want to go to Applebee’s. Janet calmed her down and told her she could get whatever she wanted, within reason. So, we sit down, everything is going well and then the waitress comes over and obviously, asks what we wanted. I asked for a cheeseburger with fries, because it was on the cheaper side, but Lindsey wanted this BIG steak and a bunch of sides. Janet tells her to get one side and a smaller steak, and I guess that sent her over the edge. She started being so incredibly rude to Janet, saying how her dad would let her have it, that she was told she could have whatever she wanted by Janet, even though Janet said to keep it cheaper. Lindsey just kept talking about how she WANTS a bigger steak, she WANTS more sides, all the while this poor waitress is standing there looking nervous.

So, I cut her off and said, “You’re lucky you’re getting anything at this point, because you’re acting like a giant ungrateful brat and it’s so embarrassing.” She just stopped and went quiet, and the first five minutes after were a little awkward, but the rest of the dinner was fine.

When we got home, Lindsey just went straight to her room and slammed the door (as usual when she doesn’t get her way). My dad stopped me before I went to my room and told me that while he sees where I was coming from, it was a bit of an mean move to embarrass her like that in front of the other customers and the waitress. AITA?

