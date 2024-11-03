November 3, 2024 at 4:49 pm

Throwing Lithium Batteries In The Trash May Cause Fires And This Video Shows The Aftermath

by Matthew Gilligan

Safety first!

A TikTokker posted a video and showed viewers why it’s definitely NOT a good idea to throw lithium batteries in the garbage.

The video shows a garbage truck that had smoke pouring out of it and the truck dumped a huge load of trash onto the street.

The text overlay on the video reads, “So my neighbor in the white house didn’t know that lithium batteries don’t belong in the trash.”

Lesson learned!

Here’s the video.

@gogarbage

What Happens when your Neighbors Dispose of a Lithium Battery Incorrectly? #lithium #batteries #garbagetruck #fail #ai

♬ You’re Fucked – Ylvis

Now let’s see what folks had to say about this.

One viewer gave people some inside info.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this individual spoke up.

Don’t do it!

