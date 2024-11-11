Traveller Talked About The Creepy Experience She Had While Staying Alone In A Hotel. – ‘I heard the things you said about me on the phone.’

This sounds like the beginning of a horror movie…

A woman named Alexandra posted a video on TikTok and explained the creepy experience she had when she stayed at a hotel by herself.

Alexandra said it was about 1:30 in the morning when she got a call on the phone in her hotel room.

She said the man working the hotel’s front desk, who had already made her feel uncomfortable, called and told her that there was a pizza waiting for her at the front desk.

Alexandra told him she didn’t order a pizza but the front desk worker begged her to take the pizza and said it had her room number on it.

She was stern with the man and insisted she didn’t want the pizza.

As Alexandra was recording her TikTok video, someone knocked on the door to her room and a male voice said, “I heard the things you said about me on the phone.”

Alexandra was visibly nervous and asked viewers what she should do.

Here’s the video.

Alexandra posted a follow-up video and said that the front desk working ended up crying outside her door and said to her, “I’m feeling so much right now and I really wanted you to have this pizza.”

She again told him she wasn’t interested in the pizza and the man finally left.

But she had a surprise waiting for her in the morning on her door…

Check out what she had to say!

Check out what TikTokkers had to say about this.

This viewer shared their thoughts.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTokker chimed in.

Don’t open the door!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁