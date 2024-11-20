U-Haul Customer Said Getting Insurance On A Truck Saved Her Thousands Of Dollars. – ‘Always purchase the extra insurance.’

As you can tell by the video you’re about to see, a TikTokker named Maddison had quite an experience with U-Haul.

And Maddison issued some advice about folks who are thinking about renting moving trucks: ALWAYS GET THE INSURANCE!

Maddison said she decided to pony up and pay $28 for insurance from U-Haul and it’s a good thing she did.

She explained, “After I got the gas, that’s when the little accident happened. So, basically, I guess I hit my head on the dashboard. I didn’t even know that I did until I saw the blood everywhere.”

Maddison’s face was pretty beat up in her video and she said that a bunch of her items were broken in the accident, including her TV and her bed frame.

Maddison told viewers, “Even if you have your own car insurance, ALWAYS purchase the extra insurance so you don’t have to submit a claim on your personal policy.”

She said her belongings that were broken were covered by the insurance and she added, “All I have to do is tell them how long I’ve had it, where I bought it from, how much I bought it for, and then in a few weeks, they’re gonna mail me a check.”

Take a look at her video.

Now check out how TikTokkers reacted.

This individual shared how they do it.

Another viewer chimed in.

And this TikTok user offered some advice.

This could’ve been a lot worse…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!