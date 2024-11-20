November 19, 2024 at 8:47 pm

U-Haul Customer Said Getting Insurance On A Truck Saved Her Thousands Of Dollars. – ‘Always purchase the extra insurance.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@momentswithmadd

As you can tell by the video you’re about to see, a TikTokker named Maddison had quite an experience with U-Haul.

And Maddison issued some advice about folks who are thinking about renting moving trucks: ALWAYS GET THE INSURANCE!

Source: TikTok

Maddison said she decided to pony up and pay $28 for insurance from U-Haul and it’s a good thing she did.

She explained, “After I got the gas, that’s when the little accident happened. So, basically, I guess I hit my head on the dashboard. I didn’t even know that I did until I saw the blood everywhere.”

Maddison’s face was pretty beat up in her video and she said that a bunch of her items were broken in the accident, including her TV and her bed frame.

Source: TikTok

Maddison told viewers, “Even if you have your own car insurance, ALWAYS purchase the extra insurance so you don’t have to submit a claim on your personal policy.”

She said her belongings that were broken were covered by the insurance and she added, “All I have to do is tell them how long I’ve had it, where I bought it from, how much I bought it for, and then in a few weeks, they’re gonna mail me a check.”

Source: TikTok

Take a look at her video.

@momentswithmadd

5 stitches, a loser shaped scar, and a ton of broken stuff later, I’m happy to say everything worked out. On a serious note, even if you have your own car insurance, ALWAYS purchase the extra insurance so you don’t have to submit a claim on your personal policy. #storytime #accident #wreck #uhaul #freakaccident #viral #fyp #seattle #washington #moving #newapartment #insurance #crazy #lucky #luckytobealive #fypage #caraccident #wa #pnw #fy #oops

♬ original sound – MomentsWithMadd

Now check out how TikTokkers reacted.

This individual shared how they do it.

Source: TikTok

Another viewer chimed in.

Source: TikTok

And this TikTok user offered some advice.

Source: TikTok

This could’ve been a lot worse…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter