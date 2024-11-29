Verizon Customer Was Furious A Location Was Understaffed And So She Caused A Scene, But She Soon Discovers She’s Actually A T-Mobile Customer

You may have noticed that a lot of Karens don’t even check the facts before getting outraged.

Why can’t you help me?? I was having some problems with my cell phone and customer service was no help. My husband and I went to our nearest Verizon store and there was only 1 staff member. Because of this, several people were waiting.

One woman in line ahead of us kept yelling out that she didn’t see why the staff wouldn’t just help her first because “It was only something that would take a few minutes.” In between yelling this, she’d loudly sing various oldie songs really off-key (not sure if it was on purpose). The staff member was trying the best he could, given how many people there were plus the phone ringing constantly. When it came the lady’s turn, she actually yelled at the guy about how she had to wait a half hour.

She said how rude and stupid he was for causing that line and threatened to call the manager. When he said he was the manager, she just scoffed and said how the company was going to ****. She gives him her phone and insists that he reactivate her service. When he goes to look up her account, he can’t find it. She screams about what an idiot he is and how the other T-Mobile store never treated her this badly. Turns out she didn’t even realize she was in the wrong store!

