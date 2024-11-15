Walmart Shopper Complained That Somebody Rudely Cut in Front of Her In A Checkout Line. – ‘Why do people act like that?’

Does anyone have any manners anymore?

It sure doesn’t seem like it!

And a woman named Lauren took to TikTok to share what happened to her at a Walmart store that got her hot and bothered.

Lauren said, “What in the actual **** is wrong with people? I come to Walmart to pick up a couple things for dinner, and they are busy, as usual.”

The self-checkout lanes were limited to 10 items and Lauren had 14 things to buy, so she waited in a regular checkout line.

Lauren said she waited for about eight minutes and explained, “I was the next person to be able to go up and put my stuff on the conveyor belt, and this guy walks up, and he’s like, ‘Hey, can I go in front of you?’”

She continued, “This guy walks up with an armload of **** and he’s like, ‘Can I go in front of you?’”

Lauren debated with the man and he decided to rudely cut in front of her. Things got even more annoying when the man’s credit card was declined and he argued with the cashier. The man finally decided to put some of his things back, paid for $17 worth of items, and was on his way.

Lauren said, “Why do people act like that? If you are a person who thinks it’s okay to act like that, I’m here to tell you that it is not okay to act like that. That is my rant. Thank you for listening.”

Here’s the video.

Check out what TikTok users had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another individual shared a story.

And this TikTok user asked a question.

Wait your turn!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!