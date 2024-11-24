‘What’s 20% of $1800?’ – Doordash Driver Got A Big Order And Had Dreams Of Receiving A Really Generous Tip But Then Reality Set In.

Door Dashing can be a great way to earn some extra cash, especially when you get a big order and a generous tip.

When TikToker @mosidehustles2 got a huge catering order, she was really hoping for a corresponding tip, but was disappointed.

She starts out her story by saying, “I wanted to show you guys what I’ve been doing for the past 15-20 minutes.”

Form there, she pans to the inside of her vehicle, which is absolutely packed full with bags from Panara Bread. “This is my car. This is $1800 worth of Panara. Does anyone want to guess how much my tip is going to be? Let’s see what happens! Here we go.”

She then cuts away to go deliver the food. It is important to note that in addition to just dropping the food off, she actually sets it up in the office for them.



Once she is done setting it up, she tells what happened, “I had these great dreams of it. Being $1800 order, I set it all up, took me a half an hour, I had these big dreams, what’s 20% of $1800?”

Well, her dreams did not come true.



She reveals her tip, “It ended up being $50…”

Wow, that is terrible!

I didn’t even know that Door Dashers had to set up larger orders like that. They should get a decent tip for all that extra work.

Watch the full video to see just how much food she had to pick up, deliver, and setup.

Now let’s see what the people in the comments thought about this.

This person thinks there should be an automatic tip assigned.



Here is someone who would have just dropped the food at the door.



And this person thinks gig workers are entitled to higher tips.

She did a lot of work for such a small tip.

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.