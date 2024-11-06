Condo Superintendent Enforced Strict Rules On Electric Vehicles, So One Rebel Tenant Gave Him More Than He Bargained For

Condo life can be a bit rigid, especially when you’re the only one with a high-tech form of transportation.

When a complaint about a scooter led to an interesting storage arrangement, things got hilariously complicated.

Read on for the full story!

electric vehicles to be stored in parking garage I moved into a condo building last month. It’s primarily owners that are 65+. I have an electric standup scooter that’s of very high value.

The owner is very protective of it and they take pains to protect it at any cost.

I always bring it with me everywhere I go, and if a store says I can’t bring it in I leave and don’t give them my business. I have been entering and exiting my apartment by the underground garage door.

They had a pretty good system for it, until someone else complained.

One of the residents in the hallways complained to the superintendent, saying I’m not allowed to bring it inside my unit. The superintendent accosted me at my units door, and said until you get an accommodation from the board, you MUST store your electric vehicles in the bicycle lockup.

They weren’t pleased, but they start scheming of ways to make their superintendent eat their words.

I have both a standing scooter and a motorcycle style e-bike. The latter is an exact copy of, and the same size as, a Kawasaki Ninja 300. Not too big, but not tiny either. I need underground storage in the winter due to the batteries. Electric vehicles must be stored in the bike lockup? K, my scooter and my motorcycle are parked inside the bike lockup 😊😁

The superintendent is quick to correct them, but the damage is already done.

“Well that’s not what I meant,” the superintendent came back with. BE CLEAR when you choose your words. I’m just doing what you told me to do 🤷🤷😉

Nothing like a little malicious compliance to help you feel better about a dumb rule.

