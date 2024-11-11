When One Couple Opted For A Child-Free Wedding, Their Friend Threatened To Pull Their RSVP If Their Child Couldn’t Attend

Many brides- and grooms-to-be choose to opt for child-free weddings.

Because who wants a temper tantrum in the middle of their heartfelt vows?

However, one guest close to the groom took personal offense to the couple’s request, threatening to rescind his RSVP.

The couple is left with a tough choice: bend to their friend’s demands or sacrifice the peaceful day they always imagined.

AITA for not letting my best friend bring his kid to my wedding? I (31M) am getting married in three months. My fiancée and I decided on a child-free wedding to keep things elegant and stress-free.

However, one guest in particular took issue with this decision.

My best friend (30M) has a 4-year-old son and was upset when I told him the wedding was child-free. He feels insulted, saying his son is practically family and that it’s hard to find childcare.

The groom tried to reason with him, but his friend stuck his friend in the sand.

I explained that the rule applies to everyone, even our siblings’ kids, and it’s not personal. Now, he’s mad and might not attend, claiming I’m making him choose between me and his son.

The rest of his friends seem divided.

Some friends say I should make an exception, but that doesn’t seem fair. AITA for sticking to the child-free rule, even if it means he won’t come?

His friend is putting her in a tough position.

Their wedding may mark a new chapter, but this friend has made it clear he won’t be a part of it.

Here’s hoping a temporary fallout doesn’t create a lasting divide.

