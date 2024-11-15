When Should You Throw Out Expired Food? This Woman Shared A Hack For Knowing Whether It’s Safe Or Not Without Even Opening It Up.

Are you one of those people who throws food away the day it expires or do you like to live dangerously and roll the dice?

If you fall into the second category, you’re gonna want to listen to a TikTokker named Lauren who posted a video and talked to people about how she determines whether to get rid of expired food or to eat it.

Lauren said, “How do you know if expired food is okay to eat? Let’s talk about it.”

She showed viewers two cans of soup and said that both were expired…but one was okay to eat and one wasn’t.

The first can expired in 2017, but Lauren said it was okay to eat and added, “This is how it should look. This is a cheddar cheese-concentrated soup.”

The second can expired in 2018 but was inedible and Lauren told viewers, “This is not the right color and it stinks. It should not look like that.”

She offered tips to tell if cans were okay and explained, “Are there dents? This is a good time to check the inside of the can. Do you see bulges or dents? Do you see rust or discoloration? If you do, don’t eat it.”

Lauren showed viewers a can of peaches and said, “If you see dents that are on the seal, do not use them. They weaken the can and bacteria are allowed to get in there. The golden rule is always: When in doubt, throw it out.”

She held up another soup can and said, “I didn’t even check the date because with dents, dates don’t matter.”

Lauren added that rust is also a no-no and explained, “It doesn’t matter where the rust is on the can, that’s a no-go for me.”

Take a look at her video.

Here’s how viewers reacted.

This individual spoke up.

Another TikTokker asked a question.

And one individual sounds concerned…

She knows her stuff!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁