Nursing Student Needed A Signature From A Department Heads, But Was Told To Wait In Hopes That He Would Just Go Away. So He Sat There For Hours Until They Finally Signed.

When you are going through schooling there are often a lot of hoops that you have to jump through to get each class completed successfully.

What would you do if you forgot to get a final signature from the head of a department until the very end of the year?

That is what the nursing student in this story experienced, but he eventually got what he needed.

Check it out.

You need me to wait, sure sir i will wait. During my internship in 2020-2021 we needed to get our internship completion sheet signed by heads of the respective departments. We would then submit it to the main office from where we received our internship completion certificate. Which is a necessity to become a RMP {registered medical practitioner} in India. Now it was back breaking to say the least, but i was a decent worker and got though all the departments smoothly except for one, but that’s another story.

This guy doesn’t seem very reliable.

After one department’s internship was over i needed to get my internship completion sheet signed by the head of department {HOD}within a couple of weeks to months. I missed a couple of departments because it was just so tiring plus i needed to do laundry daily and cook too. After the entire year was over i went to all the departments that i had missed the sign from. The professors/ HODs asked the senior residents about me, {just normal questions about my attendance, work and behavior} and then signed off the sheet. Now comes the turn for department of anesthesiology, i went and sat there waiting for the HOD. He comes out from the chamber and sees me. HOD: What are you doing here? Me: Sir i am here for internship completion. HOD: When did your internship finish ? Me: In July. HOD: What month is it now? Me: March. HOD: Why didn’t you come earlier?

Did this guy have no time at all to get a simple signature?

Me: Sir just after your department, ObGyn started and i was assigned to {insert most difficult unit in the department}. HOD: Okay, wait here we are having a meeting right now. Me: Yes sir

Sounds like he is wasting a lot of time.

The HOD now goes inside and then comes back out in around half an hour, sees me sitting and scrolling my phone, goes back inside. He does this 3 more times in around 2.5 hours i was there. HOD: {after nearly 3 hours, clearly irritated} Don’t you have anything else to do today. Me: { Before i can think of a reply this slips out of my mouth} No sir. HOD: {Stares at me for 10 seconds} Where i have to sign ? Me: {handing him the papers} Here and here sir. HOD: {Signs}. Okay, now go away. Me: Thank your sir.

Ok, so he eventually signed it?

If someone doesn’t get it the guy wanted me to go away that day and come again next day and repeat this for 2-3 days before signing off my papers.

That is a weird story, why would the guy want you to go away and come back just for a signature?

Let’s see if anyone in the comments understands.

If you wait around long enough, you’ll get what you want.

People in power often abuse it.

I wouldn’t have thought of that.

They wanted her out of there.

Sometimes you need to be persistent.

Patience is a virtue.

One not everyone has, I suppose.

