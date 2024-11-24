While Negotiating The Sale Of His Used MacBook With A Friend, He Allowed Him A 30-Day Test Period. Now Months After Closing The Deal His Friend Wants A Refund.

Some say you should never do business with friends and family.

But in reality, it’s a lottery.

Sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn’t.

In this case, a man ended up selling a MacBook to a friend and now, months later, his friend wants a refund, and he is now wondering if he’s in the wrong for refusing to do so.

Let’s analyze the situation and find out who should apologize to who.

AITA for refusing to refund a friend for a used MacBook I sold to him? A few months ago, a good friend of mine wanted to buy my MacBook M1 2020. I asked him what he was willing to offer, and he said €500 but requested a test period. I agreed to let him test it out. After about three weeks without hearing from him, I reached out to see how things were going.

He already used it for a month FOR FREE…

He said he was satisfied but had noticed some slight visual damage on the corner of the laptop and mentioned that there was no charger included. Because of these issues, he asked if I would accept €400 instead. I felt that €500 was already below market price, so I countered with €450, and he agreed.

What a sweet deal!

Now, months later, he contacted me saying that a line had appeared on the screen, which was getting darker over time. He believes it might be related to the screen itself or its connection. He mentioned that he always kept the laptop in a hard case and stored it carefully. He also noted that the screen seems a bit loose.

Hard cases are known for ruining laptop screens.

He’s asking if he can return the laptop and get a full refund because the repair costs are higher than what he originally paid. I sold the laptop to him in good faith, and it was functioning properly during the test period and at the time of sale. AITA?

He could never expect any of these privileges from a stranger.

Let’s see what Redditors are saying about this.

I agree.

He probably shouldn’t have used a hard case on it.

A deal is a deal, though.

