Woman Left Her House And Some Furniture To Her Broke Ex-Husband, But She Made Sure He Would Always Remember Who The Real Owner Is

Dividing property between divorced couples should be fairly straightforward and simple.

But if your ex is poor and has no property of their own, it might feel shameful to leave them with nothing.

Being in a better place, this woman decided to leave her house and some of her furniture to her ex-husband.

However, before going out, she couldn’t resist a parting blow.

Leaving an indelible mark on my ex. I recently divorced my husband after five years of marriage. When we first met, he literally had nothing to his name except for a few worn pieces of furniture and a 20-year-old vehicle. Meanwhile, I owned a home, multiple cars, and bankrolled our entire relationship.

While I did have the option of taking everything and leaving him homeless and penniless, I allowed him to keep the house we bought together. And all of my extra furnishings so he wouldn’t be left with just a bachelor pad (how nice of me!). I am in a good place, and did not want or need the house, nor the extra furniture, as I started over.

We agreed to a more than fair settlement to compensate me for my “troubles.” However, because this man literally drained the life out of me and lived like a parasite, I was still harboring unresolved resentment. And I needed to place it somewhere—so I did.

Before I exited our marital home, I wrote “Property of: [My first name and last name].” I wrote it on the back or underside of every single piece of furniture or electronics I left with him. Just to remind him—and whoever he ends up with later—that he did not earn any of it. 😈

He gets to keep the house, but he will surely never forget who the real owner is.

And honestly that’s about the nicest thing she could have done.

