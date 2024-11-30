Woman Refuses To Pay For Her Brother And Nieces’ Fare Using Her MetroCard, And Now He Won’t Take Her To See New York

Visiting your family in a different city and going on a sightseeing tour together can be really fun; however, how would you decide who covers the transit cost?

This woman who visited her brother in NYC shared that her brother wanted her to cover the cost of his travel to show her around town.

She refused, and now the visit isn’t at all what she expected.

Read the full story below.

AITA For Refusing To Pay For My Brother and Nieces Subway Fare? I (38F) am visiting my brother (42M) and his family in NYC. Let’s call him Jake.

She got a MetroCard.

Since the exchange rate on my credit card is so expensive, I took out a bunch of cash when I got to America (I live in Canada). I decided to just get a MetroCard with $100 on it because I figured we’d be taking the train a lot since Jake doesn’t have a car. FYI, I’m staying for 2.5 weeks.

Her brother suggested they use her MetroCard to pay for him and his daughters.

Jake found out I put that much money on the card. And he said that since I probably wouldn’t use all of it (I think I will), I should pay for them, as well, because I don’t even live in NYC.

She refused, and now he won’t take her anywhere.

I said no. And now Jake won’t go anywhere with me and refuses to show me NYC. So, what do you think? AITA?

Why can’t Jake get his own MetroCard?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This user shares their personal opinion.

Here’s another valid point.

This person advises subsidizing his transit.

While this person says go on your own.

Finally, a New Yorker speaks up.

Perhaps the best solution here is to get a map and go sightseeing solo.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.