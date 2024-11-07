Woman Tells Friend Her Halloween Costume Is Inappropriate And Asks Her To Change, But She Says She’s Just Jealous Because She Can’t Pull Off Her Revealing Look

Friendships can be between two people who are exactly alike, but just as often, we find ourselves attracted to opposite personalities.

In this case, one friend is a bit more subtle and modest, and asks a friend to change her “inappropriate” Halloween costume before they trick-or-treat.

Her friend is embarrassed, and now things are rocky between them.

AITA for asking my friend to change her Halloween costume? I (21f) have been friends with a girl I’ll call “Ellie” (21F) since we were like 12. We’re very close, but we are also very different. She loves going out, being with her friends, going to clubs and getting drunk. I love being with my family, having chill nights with my friends, or going to brunch. That being said, there is absolutely no judgment. She’s in college; it’s absolutely normal to want to have fun.

We were discussing our plans for Halloween, and she told me she’d love to do something together. I was planning on going trick-or-treating with my younger sister (9F), and she said she had planned on going clubbing with friends. We both really wanted to spend Halloween together, so we decided on a compromise: She would come trick-or-treating with my sister and I, then we’d go clubbing together.

This was a while ago, maybe two or three weeks. We also talked about what costumes to wear, and she told me she already had an idea of what she wanted to wear. I just told her “nothing inappropriate,” jokingly, with the winking Emoji. Yesterday, she FaceTimed me to show me the outfit she had chosen. I’ll try to describe it as well as possible: it’s a dark red latex mini skirt, a dark red latex top that’s kind of revealing, and then the top and bottom are sort of tied together, like there’s a few strips. And then she has sort of garters on her legs. I’m really not describing this well, but the best way I can explain it is, it looks like what you would see in a porn video, or a strip club. I’m not judging that, just trying to help picture it. It looks kind of like underwear.

She looked awesome, but I told her that her outfit wasn’t really appropriate to trick-or-treat with children. I told her that it was amazing for the club, but maybe not to be around children and parents. She told me that there was nothing inappropriate. She was dressed as a devil like many people/kids. I said that I felt like it wasn’t very appropriate and asked if she could wear a different outfit to go trick-or-treating and then change at my house before going to the club. She got very mad at me and said that I was basically calling her a ****, and that I was just jealous because I couldn’t pull off this outfit and wasn’t as pretty as her, and I didn’t want her to get more attention than me.

I barely replied, because I really don’t know what to say. I’m saying this again, I have no problem with the outfit itself, and this is not me trying to control what she can or can’t wear. I’m just saying, we’re going to be surrounded by children so it feels inappropriate. I don’t necessarily feel like my request was unreasonable, but I can understand why it feels controlling to her. I don’t know. Am I in the wrong here?

Redditors felt defensive of how this “friend” bashed her dear pal.

And others said this woman made sure to misconstrue what her friend was saying.

People noted the severity of Ellie’s words.

Ellie is in the wrong here.

You don’t bash friends like that and expect to have the same relationship afterward.

