Sometimes, when we find ourselves in the middle of a nasty breakup, we don’t always find the right words to say to the other person.

This woman, however, didn’t need to personally think about what he would say to her ex-boyfriend.

Instead, she used an AI tool to create a devastating message that would eventually destroy her narcissistic ex.

Read the story below for all the details.

I used chatGPT against my ex to destroy him My ex recently reached out to me because he “kinda wants to get back together.” Abuse aside, he cheated on me, came back, left again, and is still in a relationship with her, but “things are bad.” I was down bad with him. Looking back, it all seems so crazy.

This woman sought the help of AI to enlighten her about the breakup.

But I’m smarter now. I immediately uploaded all of our messages into ChatGPT to have some high-level intelligence insights on the toxicity of our relationship. The AI confirmed that it was indeed toxic. The chat is even labeled “Toxic relationship with ***.” The AI identified strong narcissistic traits in him, with emotional manipulation, projection, guilt tripping, and a lack of accountability.

The AI deciphered how she was in the relationship.

All that sprinkled with a bit of vulnerability and deep feelings for me. On my side, you guessed it! Very emotional, validating and empathic (which reinforces the manipulation). Always justifying myself, and trying to soothe things (which minimizes my own feelings), an obvious lack of boundaries. I thought I knew what those are but apparently not.

Her ex would always try to come back to her.

So. I realize that the dynamic was always in his favor, no matter how many times I ended things or blocked him. He calls in private or with other phone numbers. He always feels so comfortable to come back to my life, with no shame whatsoever of what he did to me and is doing to his current partner.

So she asked the AI tool to create an honest message for him.

I was really feeling bad, worthless, and ashamed of everything he did to me. I knew he was in the wrong and that I shouldn’t feel on the verge of offing myself. I asked the AI what would be the perfect message to send to reverse the balance of power. By being brutally honest about who he is, while maintaining my integrity to walk away with my head held high.

The message was so on point and brutally honest.

The robot destroyed his ego. It read him from head to toes, but was still very classy about it. The pettiness. It’s like, it read in the depths of his soul, search for the insecurities in all his wrongs, and threw everything right back to his face. Never in my life did I do that. I know how to read people, but this was diabolical.

He texted her to say he didn’t care.

For the first time in two years, he was panicking and realized he completely lost his control over me. Sent me 10 texts in a minute to say how much he doesn’t care. He told me “ciao” 6 times.

He tried guilt-tripping her, too.

He tried to guilt trip me again by saying he opened up to me, and “this is how I treat him.” My old self would have definitely fallen for that. I’d say something like, “I understand that you’re hurt. It is hard to open up…”

She responded with a short, unemphatic message.

But this time, I had Dr. Robot with me. The AI told me the best answer was no answer, but that I could also send a very short and unemotional text to signal my unwillingness to continue with this exchange. I said, “You made your choice, no need to talk. Have a good night.”

He replied so quickly and asked her to delete their conversations.

He usually takes hours, even days to answer because he knows it gives me anxiety. I didn’t even close the app that he already sent 6 texts saying he doesn’t read my messages, that I always do this. That it’s all my fault. He even asked me to delete our conversation.

He blocked her the next morning.

I left him on read, and when I woke up, I saw that he blocked me. Obviously, he’s very annoyed and probably shocked that I wasn’t emotional as usual. He lost control and knows it.

She felt empowered and learned an important lesson.

I’ve never felt so empowered. I finally figured it out. I learned my lesson. Some people need to hear the truth about themselves without sugarcoating it, and there’s no need to feel guilty about it.

That was impressive.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

Very clever idea, says this user.

This user shares their honest opinion.

Here’s a valid point from this one.

People are loving her petty revenge.

Finally, let’s end this with a positive comment from this user.

Who would have thought that technology could be a great relationship assistant?

Now that’s a good use for AI.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.