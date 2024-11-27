Young Apartment Owner Hung A Provocative Painting In Her New Apartment, But When Her Grandma Saw It Caused A Huge Argument

Art is known for stirring up emotions, but this new apartment owner didn’t expect her guests’ emotions to be anger and disgust.

When her grandma took issue with the sentimental but provocative painting her mother made for her, it led to a heated dispute over personal values.

AITA for not taking my mom’s painting down? I (19f) have recently gotten my first apartment. My mom was a pretty good painter and had her own ancient Greece-inspired fantasy setting.

One notable thing about her world is that the standards of modesty are a bit different and men and women are more or less equal. She dedicated one painting to me and my brother. It depicts a teenage prince and princess, siblings, sparring or play fighting. They’re both shirtless, which is intended to evolve classical paintings of greek myths and reference the previously mentioned different standards of modesty.

It’s pretty sentimental to me, so it’s hanging in the main area of my apartment. With the context out of the way, my mom’s parents came over for a visit with my 13 year old cousin, and I didn’t think to move it.

My grandma freaked out and called it disgusting. Got really upset that I thought it was okay, and made my cousin sit in the car, and tried to pressure me to hide it.

I was upset that she had scolded my grown self in my home, so I refused and we argued. AITA?

Where she saw a touching personal tribute, her grandma saw a disgusting controversy.

When it comes to art, you either “get it” or you don’t.

