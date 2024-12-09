A Band Ghosted A Sound Engineer When Their Payment Was Due, So Since He Retained The Rights To Their Music, Autotuned It Badly And Gave It Away For Free

It’s never wise to mess with someone who has the means and the opportunity to destroy you.

This story would fall under what the kids say today: F around and find out.

See how this music mixer got back at a band who cheated him.

This one is hilarious- to all musicians: READ YOUR CONTRACTS, AND PAY UP OR ELSE! XD I work in music production. I charge $125/hr to edit/mix/master recordings from bands, about 1/2 the average rate. For one client I mixed their album and it took me 10 hours. 10×125=$1,250.

This is the point where the grift starts.

At the end, they said “An hour only has 60 minutes in it, not 100, so your math is wrong and unfair.” I said “It doesn’t matter how many minutes are in an hour, I charge BY THE HOUR, and you agreed to it. (contract)” They left and refused to pay. It was their ‘debut’ album/EP, and because they didn’t read the contract, they didn’t know that I would save backups of all the work i did retain the rights until i am paid. They had planned on selling their CD at concerts for $20 each.

And here is the result.

But I released their music free online, every site i could find, and i also knew the venues they were playing at, so i made 1,500 CDs (it cost me like $200, but worth it for spite lol). At every gig they had, i would set up a booth with their CDs just outside of the property line of the venue and give their CDs away for free, acting like an agent of the band. Another thing they also never planned on: I made the vocals on the CDs off-pitch with autotune. The band broke up about 6 months later after people stopped going to see them. i love absolutely legal revenge. Me and my 2 friends who helped me had a heck of a laugh. We were giddy all the time while this was going on. It was great. Pay up or get f*****d.

Check out what people are saying.

Satisfying, but not wise.

He’s basically advertising that he did a bad autotune job. How is that going to look to prospective clients?

Entitled jerks, that’s who.

They don’t like to think about these things. It’s all about the music.

I speak from experience that cheap clients are never satisfied and always want to put off paying you and lowball you even more. Raise your rates!

I agree. Doing this attracts attention to you for the wrong reasons.

Raise your rates and require an upfront deposit.

Not everyone agrees with this guy’s tactics I guess.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.