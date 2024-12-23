A Car Shopper Said A Salesman Wanted To Fight Him Because Of The Vehicle He Was Interested In

This story is highly unusual!

It comes to us from a man named Mike who posted a video on TikTok and talked about the crazy interaction he had with a car salesman when he was interested in buying a truck.

Mike said he went to the Medina Auto Mall in Ohio in order to buy a new truck. He scheduled an appointment to see the truck he was interested in and was told by a worker that the vehicle was at another lot.

He later received text messages telling him the truck was ready to be looked at. Mike called to confirm just to be safe…and was told that it was still unavailable…

Mike rescheduled for a few days later and, when he showed up that day, the trucks he was interested in looking at were still unavailable…

Fed up, Mike talked to the manager, who wouldn’t take responsibility for what was going on.

And that’s when an employee who Mike called “Italian Stallion” confronted him and caused a scene.

Mike offered to meet Italian Stallion in a local gym for a fight.

Mike said, “You pick a gym, and you pick a style. Karate, jiu jitsu, MMA, wrestling, boxing. You pick. You have my number, you’ve texted me multiple times. So give me a text and let me know.”

I’d pay to see this bout!

Check out the video.

@elevatorguy70 Still looking for a clean no rust 2000-2005 chevy 1500 or 2500 extended cab 4wd under 110k miles or a 2011-2016 Ford extended cab F150 under 120k miles. #donthitmebro #dealershipnightmare ♬ original sound – elevatorguy70

What a weird story!

