A Customer Said She Was Overcharged By $40 On Her Restaurant Bill And Employees Treated Them Horribly

Wow, talk about a double whammy!

A woman named Reyna posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about how her experience at a restaurant went off the rails in more ways than one.

Reyna posted a video of her review of a Sugar Factory restaurant in Detroit and the caption to her video reads, “@SugarFactory This the type of service you give? We paid $595 to be verbally abused, threatened, and followed out of the restaurant!”

She told viewers, “We were literally followed out by these two waitresses here. They verbally abused us, they stuck up the middle finger, they threatened us. All because we seen $40 on our bill that was not supposed to be there.”

Reyna said that the servers got mad at her when she made the general manager take the $40 charge off of her bill.

Looks like a classy place!

Check out the video.

What happened to customer service…?

