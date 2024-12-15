A Driver Shared A Rubbing Alcohol Hack For Car Owners. – ‘It will instantly get rid of all of it. Just turn your windshield wipers on.’

It’s here, folks…

The long, cold, dreaded winter has descended upon us and there’s nothing we can do about it for the next several months…

But it’s not all bad!

Because TikTokkers like this guy have been nice enough to share winter hacks that anyone who lives in a cold climate can use.

His name is Ceith and he showed TikTokkers a hack for de-icing their car windows.

Ceith told viewers, “So in the morning, you’re in a hurry to go to school, work, or wherever you’re going in the morning, and you come out, and your window’s frosted over like this.”

He added, “I’m gonna show you how to get rid of all that in a matter of seconds.”

Ceith demonstrated his method and said, “Get you some alcohol. You can get it for a dollar just about anywhere. Any spray nozzle will screw onto the top of any alcohol bottle. Just take the alcohol, and spray on the frost.”

Ceith said, “It will instantly get rid of all of it. Just turn your windshield wipers on. And you’ll be able to see in the morning. And no ice will form back on the windshield. And it makes it easier to drive back and forth to wherever you’re going.”

He continued, “Now I always keep a bottle of the alcohol inside my vehicle at all times. As long as it’s 70% or more alcohol it will not freeze over. No matter how cold it gets outside.”

It’s gonna be a looooong winter…

