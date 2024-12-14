A Fed-Up Neighbor Outsmarted Gas Thieves, Destroying Three Of Their Cars In The Process

Sometimes, karma needs a little push, especially when you’re dealing with neighbors who just can’t resist helping themselves to your things.

So, what would you do if someone kept stealing your gas and the cans?

Would you let it slide?

Or would you cook up a plan to teach them a lesson they wouldn’t forget?

In the following story, one man deals with this very thing.

Here’s what he did.

Want some free gas? I gotcha bro! So, several years ago, my friend, we’ll call him Boris, and I would always help each other do the spring cleanup for our properties. This included taking out damaged trees, preparing garden plots, and taking care of our weed-infested yards. I was going to be first on the cleanup detail, so I prepared tools and implements the Friday before the big clean-up was to happen. I sharpened tools and chainsaw chains, a lawn mower blade, and just got everything in order. Among those tasks was mixing gas with 2-cycle oil. I finished up kind of late and generally put things away for the next day. The next morning, Boris showed up with coffee and biscuits at around 8 AM. As we were sitting on his tailgate enjoying breakfast, my neighbors rode by in their beat-up Chevy Cavalier, smoking like a freight train.

As it turns out, their car was smoking for a reason.

We will call them Rocky and Bullwinkle. Boris and I made the usual jokes about the amount of smoke pouring from the exhaust. Dang, bet they go to the gas station and fill up with oil and check the gas. We soon finished breakfast and thought no more about it.

As we begin to get the tools laid out and hash out a plan of attack, I can not find my gas cans. No mixed gas, regular gas, or a gas can in general. That’s when it dawned on us why the car Rocky and Bullwinkle we’re driving was smoking so bad. I’m mad, to say the least. Well, all Boris and I could do was go shopping for gas cans, gas, and more 2 cycle oil. After we returned, we saw Rocky and Bullwinkle pass by several times, but all in all, we got a lot done. The next weekend we dedicated to clean up at Boris’s.

He finally found his gas cans.

A weekend or two go by, and we have a family dinner at my wife’s (Rocky and Bullwinkle’s) grandparents. Toward the latter part of the evening, we were having a few drinks. Most people had left, and my wife’s grandfather and I were shooting the breeze when I had to take a leak.

As I was doing so, I saw a gas can with very distinct paint on it. I inquired from the old man about how it came into his possession, and he stated Rocky and Bullwinkle had left it there. I simply explained it was mine, as was another, and loaded them in my truck. It ate at me every time that crappy car with my neighbors went by. So, I hatched a plan from a rotten egg. I went and bought a few gallons of gas, a few gallons of diesel fuel, and some other various oils. I made a concoction of these different chemicals and filled the new 6-gallon gas can I had to purchase.

Here’s where he hatched a plan.

With some clean gas, I filled the lawn mower and cut some grass that evening, making sure Rocky and Bullwinkle saw me. Then I put everything away but forgot and left that rotten egg gas can out. I got up and went to work the next morning and didn’t even think to check on the can. But when I got home, I checked, and it was gone. My wife informed me that my plan must have worked as she watched Rocky and Bullwinkle go in and out with the car, not only smoking but also spitting and sputtering. The last time they rode out, they didn’t ride back in. Hmm.

The car breaking down was the least of Rocky and Bullwinkle’s worries.

They gave me about an hour of peace before they came over and wanted to know if I could look at the car and see what was wrong. If it could not be fixed on the side of the road, maybe tow it home. My response? I’ve had a long day and have a migraine. Maybe tomorrow. I saw the panic set in when I told them that. That’s when they told me they had no insurance, and it was on a main road. Tough luck. So, the highway patrol ran across it and towed it. It was going to cost them around $500 to get it out of impound, plus they had to have current registration and insurance. The car wasn’t worth it.

Unfortunately for them, he didn’t stop with their original car.

Well, they are the type of people that good luck just falls on them, and the pastor of a local church gave them an old Taurus. It took me a few cans of rotten egg gas, but I got the motor to lock up after about a month. This time, it quit in their grandparent’s yard. So, they scrapped it, and as luck would have it, they got their income tax returns. They bought a nice-looking Ford F150, but they began having problems with it, too. It smoked really bad. They did take it to a mechanic, who eventually found the problem. He got the truck running right again for about $1,500, and I have never had more gas come up missing.

You would think they’d learn not to take the gas cans.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit have to say about this situation.

This person suggests using bleach next time.

Yes, those two must not be very smart.

Now, this is terrible!

Here’s an idea for next time.

They got what they deserved.

Hopefully, after the third vehicle, they learned to stop stealing other people’s stuff.

