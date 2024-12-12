Hotel Guest Made His Coworkers Cry, So He Found A Way To Revoke His Special Privileges And Get Him In Trouble With His Boss

It’s so annoying when people are cocky and think they can get away with everything.

Unfortunately, they often do.

But a little research can go a long way toward halting this behavior, like in this story.

See how this worker brought a bad customer down a few pegs.

Make my co-workers cry I will help karma turn your life upside down. I walked in for my shift at the hotel and both AM front desk co-workers looked like they had been massively crying as their makeup was smeared. My manager looked ticked. “We have a major jerk as a guest,” he said.

It seemed like like they couldn’t do anything about it.

“This guy is the highest level on the rewards for the hotel chain. He is very demanding and wants free upgrades free this or that and screams anytime he has an interaction with the staff.” This guy has made every department call me complaining about him. He just came to the desk and screamed at these two co-workers until they both cried.” They were fresh high school graduates and were very sweet and innocent people and didn’t deserve this treatment.

But this worker had an Ace up his sleeve.

As he is explaining this, I look up this guy’s room details and find info that made me smile. “Didn’t you see he is an employee of a different hotel? When you travel as an employee you are required to behave and be respectful. it is in the fine print on the discount form.” If you don’t your employee discount can be suspended or permanently revoked and it can even get you terminated. So we called and the general manager was furious about it. He said if I have any more issues at all to call him immediately. I pick up the phone to make a call “Hello hotel rewards customer service. Yes, I would like to report someone using reward account while using an employee discount on his stay.” I continued, “I bet anything if you dig through this guy’s history you will find all his stays are probably at employee discount.” Customer Service responds,“I am starting a ticket to have this guy’s account investigated.”

And everyone is relieved.

The manager watched as I then remove his rewards number from his stay. Then I told old all departments that he was no longer a rewards member and removed his privileges. The minute I got back to the desk both my front desk co-workers all came up to me and gave me a huge hug and thanked me many times. Later that night, the entitled jerk comes to the desk hat in hand politely saying his key doesn’t work. I replied, “Oh so sorry about that let me make you a new key,” in the best fake smile, I can muster.

Here is what folks are saying.

I guess if you are a narcissist, it doesn’t matter.

It’s admirable, as is whoever wrote that policy.

At least he didn’t shove a camera into their faces to put it on social media.

Sadism. People like this enjoy it.

This sarcasm made me LOL. “Nuclear revenge.” That’s good.

Kudos to anyone in customer service!

Except that guy.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.