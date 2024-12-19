A HomeGoods Customer Was Unsettled When Someone Started Following Her In A Store. – ‘You do not have to be polite just because you’re existing.’

There sure are a lot of creepers out there these days!

And here’s another story to chew on…

A woman named Ashlynn posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about the unsettling experience she had at a HomeGoods store.

Ashlynn told viewers, “I’m running errands today and I go into HomeGoods just kind of stroll around. I hear somebody say, ‘Hi, how are you?’ and I look up, there’s nobody around me except a guy. He’s wearing dark sunglasses and he has AirPods in.”

She thought the man might have been talking to someone on his phone, so she brushed it off…but then she kept seeing him around the store, seemingly following her.

A little later, the man approached her again and said hello.

Ashlynn said, “I didn’t want to engage with this behavior.”

The man asked her if he had scared her and Ashlynn felt even more uncomfortable with the situation.

She tried to leave the store and get away from him, but the creep starting yelling vulgar things at her as she walked away.

Ashlynn said, “It was to the point where one of the workers intervened and said, ‘Hey, sir, you need to leave.’”

A worker watched Ashlynn leave and get into her car to make sure she was okay. She said, “The whole time I got in my car and I drove away to a totally different store. I’m, like, looking behind me in my mirror.”

She told viewers, “You do not have to be polite just because you’re existing. If you feel like your safety is in danger, women do not owe politeness to anybody. Take your safety seriously.”

Another day, another story about a creep following someone in a store.

