December 25, 2024 at 10:47 am

A Mechanic Told A Car Owner He Couldn’t Rotate The Tires On Her Ford And Now She’s Suspicious. – ‘Am I being scammed?’

by Matthew Gilligan

Well, I’ve never heard of this before…

A woman named Jordan posted a video on TikTok and said that she had an unusual experience when she went to see a mechanic about getting her tires rotated.

Jordan said that she wanted to get her tires rotated when she got her car’s oil changed but a mechanic told her that it wasn’t possible because the lug nuts were swollen.

She asked viewers, “Is that real? Like, is that a real thing?”

Jordan continued, “My lug nuts are swollen, so I need to get new lug nuts, and then they can rotate the tires. Am I being scammed? Why does my car sound like it has a medical condition?”

Interesting…

Here’s the video.

@eraofjordan

What does that even mean #car #oilchange #advice #scam #fyp #cardealership

♬ original sound – Jordan Wohlin

