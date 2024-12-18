A Mother Claimed Her Teenaged Kid Was Bad At Video Games, So They Handed Her The Controller To The Most Challenging Game They Had To Prove Her Wrong

Some parents have a bad habit of diagnosing their kids with imaginary problems, especially when there’s no evidence to support them.

When this overbearing mother accused her child of being “bad at video games because you’re autistic”, this quick-thinking teen decided to let her try her hand at one of their games, to hilarious effect.

My mom kept insisting I have developmental disorders, so I handed her the controller My mom has “self-diagnosed” that I had developmental disorders and autism since I was 7. There were always books like “developmental disorders kids learning games” and “how to take care of autistic kids”.

I thought that was pretty weird because I was doing fine in school and taking good care of myself in daily lives. I got good grades, made friends, and even knew a ton of vocabulary for a second grader.

Fast forward to when I was 17 when we went to an actual doctor who told her that wasn’t true, but she didn’t drop it.

She kept telling me things like: “You shouldn’t go to vet school because you’re autistic.”

“You should listen to modern music because that’s how you make friends.”

“You and your brother suck at video games because you’re autistic and have developmental disorders.”

When she brought up the crap of “you suck at video games because you have autism” again, I started Elden Ring, handed her the controller and said: “If you suck at this game, then you must have developmental disabilities.”

She couldn’t even figure out how to jump or attack even I taught her so many times. She got so frustrated and started screaming. She hasn’t dare to bring up this complete nonsense ever since.

The mother’s behavior sounds awfully familiar…

This commenter had a similar train of thought.

Some parents can be incredibly manipulative, even to their own children.

This mother finally got a taste of a real challenge, not just a made-up one.

