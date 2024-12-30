A Parent At The Nearby Daycare Used Her Reserved Parking Space, But When She Confronted Him He Blamed His Child’s Fever

Some people don’t obey the rules.

It’s inconsiderate and makes things go haywire, but sometimes there are emergencies that could factor into their decision.

This person was upset a parent kept taking their spot, and isn’t sure whether or not they should forgive and forget and move on.

Read on to take a side.

AITA For Asking a Parent Not to Park in my Spot? The place I work shares a parking lot with a daycare. We have three reserved spots that we pay for. Otherwise, parking is a nightmare.

Unfortunately, this arrangement isn’t foolproof.

I came back from lunch this afternoon and two of our three reserved spots were taken. Right after I parked a guy comes out of the daycare with a grumpy looking toddler. He starts getting into one of the cars parked in one of our spots. I asked him to park somewhere else next time.

And here come the excuses.

He responded that his kid had a fever and needed to be picked up and that he had been inside for 30 seconds. I said this has nothing to do with your kid. We pay for these spots because we need them. He just got in his car and left. AITA?

Check out what folks are saying.

That’s a kind way to look at it.

I used to live by a daycare and fortunately never had this problem.

This is what I would do.

I wonder how that would work.

I’d put money on it. He probably also thinks it’s fine to park in front of a hydrant for a few minutes, too.

How infuriating.

Everyone knows parking is usually at a premium.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.