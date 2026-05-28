May 28, 2026 at 12:35 am

The Shirk Report – Volume 894 – May 28

by Ashley Dreiling

Definition Of Shirk REport The Shirk Report – Volume 894 – May 28

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Bench won’t quit
Coolest birthday surprise
Lake Tahoe as seen by a 5-year-old
Great horned owl catches a ride
Something to try?
Extreme tarot card embroidery
How things stack up
Adding some light is so satisfying
The biggest mini wheat
Perfect lesson in visual hierarchy and flow
Woah!
Baby elephant Linh Mai makes her debut at the Smithsonian National Zoo
Scheduled for flight by the end of the year
Butter sculpture to honor May 4
He’s Kung fu fighting
Umbrellas block the desert sun
Peak gaming
Opalized turtle shell
Until next week

10 ARTICLES

12 Weird & Adorable Items Every Single Grandmother Had In Their House
The barista is human but an AI agent runs this experimental Swedish cafe
Status symbols men are obsessed with in 2026
Physicists Discover Crystal Forged During Manhattan Project’s Trinity Test
Love in America
Teen builds ‘Bionic Underwater Robotic Turtle’ to detect ecological threats
What the Spirit Airlines Implosion Means for Your Vacation
Don’t panic, David Attenborough is fine
These Revolutionary Medicines Literally Changed The World
Why Do Museums Make You So Tired?

5 VIDEOS

VIDEO 1:

VIDEO 2:

VIDEO 3:

VIDEO 4:

VIDEO 5:

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

Shirk 894 Featured Image The Shirk Report – Volume 894 – May 28

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News Add us as a preferred source on Google

Author

Ashley Dreiling

Categories: SHIRK REPORT
Tags: · ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter · Contact · About · Standards & Ethics · Corrections Policy

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter