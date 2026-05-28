The Shirk Report – Volume 894 – May 28

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.

20 IMAGES

– Friday!

– Bench won’t quit

– Coolest birthday surprise

– Lake Tahoe as seen by a 5-year-old

– Great horned owl catches a ride

– Something to try?

– Extreme tarot card embroidery

– How things stack up

– Adding some light is so satisfying

– The biggest mini wheat

– Perfect lesson in visual hierarchy and flow

– Woah!

– Baby elephant Linh Mai makes her debut at the Smithsonian National Zoo

– Scheduled for flight by the end of the year

– Butter sculpture to honor May 4

– He’s Kung fu fighting

– Umbrellas block the desert sun

– Peak gaming

– Opalized turtle shell

– Until next week

10 ARTICLES

– 12 Weird & Adorable Items Every Single Grandmother Had In Their House

– The barista is human but an AI agent runs this experimental Swedish cafe

– Status symbols men are obsessed with in 2026

– Physicists Discover Crystal Forged During Manhattan Project’s Trinity Test

– Love in America

– Teen builds ‘Bionic Underwater Robotic Turtle’ to detect ecological threats

– What the Spirit Airlines Implosion Means for Your Vacation

– Don’t panic, David Attenborough is fine

– These Revolutionary Medicines Literally Changed The World

– Why Do Museums Make You So Tired?

5 VIDEOS

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VIDEO 5:

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND