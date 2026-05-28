The Shirk Report – Volume 894 – May 28
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Bench won’t quit
– Coolest birthday surprise
– Lake Tahoe as seen by a 5-year-old
– Great horned owl catches a ride
– Something to try?
– Extreme tarot card embroidery
– How things stack up
– Adding some light is so satisfying
– The biggest mini wheat
– Perfect lesson in visual hierarchy and flow
– Woah!
– Baby elephant Linh Mai makes her debut at the Smithsonian National Zoo
– Scheduled for flight by the end of the year
– Butter sculpture to honor May 4
– He’s Kung fu fighting
– Umbrellas block the desert sun
– Peak gaming
– Opalized turtle shell
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– 12 Weird & Adorable Items Every Single Grandmother Had In Their House
– The barista is human but an AI agent runs this experimental Swedish cafe
– Status symbols men are obsessed with in 2026
– Physicists Discover Crystal Forged During Manhattan Project’s Trinity Test
– Love in America
– Teen builds ‘Bionic Underwater Robotic Turtle’ to detect ecological threats
– What the Spirit Airlines Implosion Means for Your Vacation
– Don’t panic, David Attenborough is fine
– These Revolutionary Medicines Literally Changed The World
– Why Do Museums Make You So Tired?
5 VIDEOS
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VIDEO 5:
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
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