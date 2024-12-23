A Rude Tailgater Became Impatient And Flashed Their Lights, So A Thoughtful Driver Decided To Teach Him A Lesson And Make Him Wait

Highways are where tempers flare and true personalities reveal themselves.

When one man’s impatience collided with another’s wit, the result was a lesson in humility for the ages.

Flash your lights at me, I’ll make you wait. I was driving along a 60mph single carriageway road, maintaining the speed limit.

But the speed limit wasn’t fast enough for one driver.

Behind me, a middle-aged man decided this wasn’t fast enough and began flashing his lights at me continuously. There was nowhere for him to pass safely, so I continued driving at 60mph.

Then the driver noticed a roadblock ahead.

We approached a roundabout going straight across, where I noticed a lorry had broken down on the opposite side, blocking the traffic behind it. As a community-minded person, I decided to stop and flash the stuck traffic through.

Which made the road rager even more angry.

Looking in my rearview mirror, I saw the man behind me waving his arms, giving me the finger, and laying on the horn.

But the driver stuck to their guns.

The more he acted out, the more I flashed cars through, letting about 20 vehicles pass. When there was finally a gap, I anticipated that he might try to overtake me, so I put my foot down. I continued doing the speed limit for the next five miles, and he looked like he was having a fit the entire way.

He should really pump the brakes on that ego of his!

What did Reddit think?

Defensive driving can be exhausting sometimes.

This commenter agrees it’s easier to keep tabs on the loose cannon when they’re in front of you.

It’s possible the other driver could have been giving them a (rude) warning?

Here comes the devil’s advocate.

The only thing this road rager gained was a lesson in restraint.

Just because you’re in a hurry doesn’t mean the rest of the world needs to be.

