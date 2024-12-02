School Librarian Wouldn’t Stop Giving Him A Hard Time, But He Got Even By Messing With Her Prized Possession

It’s a story as old as time itself…

My High School Librarian Was A Little Tyrant. Two Can Play That Game. “I went to a High School with about three hundred students in a small farming town. Most of the teachers were at least decent, and overall High School was an okay experience but the person that irritated me (and other students) the most was the Librarian Mrs. Schumer.

Mrs. Schumer would go out of her way to enforce what felt like arbitrary rules regarding computer use in the library. For example, I’d be using the computer for fifteen minutes and she’d sneak up behind me and get really close… “You’re fifteen minutes are up you need to get off right now!” I’d be virtually alone in an area with twenty or so computers. Other students and I felt that she just did this kind of thing to feel powerful and jerk us around, as I was far from the only victim of this type of thing. Mrs. Schumer was annoying and fairly constant.

She was also arbitrary on who she did this to. The girl students were almost never bothered at all, it seemed. By my sophomore year, I figured out what mattered to Mrs. Schumer. We had a volleyball-sized decorative wooden duck in the library that had been painted Red, White, and Blue, American flag style. One day I walked by it and I was looking closely at it. Clearly, the duck was handcrafted by someone. Mrs. Schumer freaked out and flew through the library to get me away from it. This was the most passionate I’d seen her and now I knew what mattered to her. Later that week the duck vanished. I had placed it as a bookend in one of the less visited sections of the library. Early the next week it reappeared where it belonged. Mrs. Schumer pulled me aside and told me that she didn’t know who moved the duck but she didn’t want it to happen again. I feigned innocence but she kept a close eye on me from then on.

I had a new game. Many times when I was in the Library and Mrs. Schumer wasn’t, the duck would travel somewhere else. At first, I kept it near the library, behind rows of books, behind a computer in the nearby computer lab, that kind of thing. When she got better at finding the duck I branched out to neglected corners of classrooms. It was in the Spanish class for about three weeks before making its way back to its place. Mrs. Schumer was getting really paranoid. She would see me in the hallway and quickly bolt to the library when she was in possession of the duck. She never seemed to be at ease. It helped that my friends were in on the joke because she started tracking the disappearances to my library visits. On one memorable occasion, I was talking to Mrs. Schumer while my friend stole the duck. I noted innocently at the end of our conversation “Looks like someone took the duck again.” She seemed genuinely scared. I’m sure that she had checked it right when she saw me come in so she knew I didn’t take it that time.

During my Junior year, I stole the duck for about four months and my best friend and I took random photos of it all tied up with a blindfold, gag, and chains. We left the pictures in the spot where the duck was supposed to go. Mrs. Schumer still couldn’t confirm it was me but the pictures really got to her because she brought it up with me again. She was nearly in tears with frustration, I actually felt kind of bad for her. A week later I snuck the duck back into its spot. By senior year I was done with the duck but Mrs. Schumer was also done messing with me. She scarcely ever talked to me again, even when I went over on the computer time. We had a truce.

