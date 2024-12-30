A Shopper Opened Up The Cans Of Beef Chili She Bought And Found They Were Filled With Corn

You never know what you’re gonna get these days when you buy…well, pretty much anything.

A TikTokker named Jamie found that out when she opened cans of Hormel Chili that she purchased…and she got a big surprise.

Jamie’s sister opened three cans of what was supposed to be Hormel Chili…and all of the cans curiously contained corn.

Jamie said, “Well, I guess we’re having corn dogs tonight. This is not gonna go good on the hot dogs, but we could have corn dogs.”

Is that weird, or what?

Check out the video.

@_jamiejokes Looks like @HORMEL®️ Chili thought it would be cute to surprise us with corn dogs tonight 😭😭 ♬ original sound – jamie jokes

Here’s what folks said on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this individual was a fan of this video.

This is wild!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!