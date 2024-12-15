A Strange Encounter With Their Server Left A Couple Feeling Insulted, So They Walked Out On Their Meal Early

You expect a certain level of service at an expensive restaurant.

That said, the treatment this couple received from their server left them feeling more confused than pampered.

A couple’s request for tap water turned into a bizarre exchange that had them walking out before even the appetizers arrived.

AITA “It’s very hydrating” Went to dinner with my wife recently to a relatively nice place ($30-$45 pp mains).

Quick side note, we’re both in our 30s and both work in hospitality. We worked in kitchens for years, so we’re generally on our best behavior at restaurants. Anyway, we sit down and are greeted by a young woman (early 20’s) who drops some menus and asks if we want to start with still or sparkling water.

I looked at the drink menu and saw the still was $9 and the sparkling was $12. Neither of us care that much about fancy water, so I said tap is fine. She gave a sort of grimace and a small noise.

I asked “Is there something wrong with the tap water?” She replied “It’s very hydrating.” Followed by an awkward silence. This was very strange to me so I essentially repeated the question with slightly different verbiage. I once again got “It’s very hydrating.”

I looked at her with with an expression of “please explain.” More silence. Eventually I asked “What does that mean?” She said, with no emotion: “It will hydrate you.” Now I’m feeling weird about the whole situation.

And I flat out asked, with no expression or connotation: “What’s wrong with the tap water?” You guessed it! “It’s very hydrating.” I stood up and told my wife “We’re going.”

Before my wife even realized what was going on, the waitress said “Have a blessed day” with the smuggest smile I’ve ever seen. Am I in La-La-Land here? The triplicated response seems really dumb for someone who is a ‘professional’ at hospitality.

Anyway, my wife suggested I took it too far by leaving. In my opinion, I didn’t take it far enough and should have spoke to a manager. But life’s short and I didn’t. AITA?

As “hydrating” as the water may have been, the experience was anything but refreshing.

In the face of disrespect, sometimes you just have to know when to walk away.

