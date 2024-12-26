December 26, 2024 at 2:50 pm

A TikTokker Was Annoyed That the Visa Gift Card She Got Has A Monthly Maintenance Fee. – ‘Funds do not expire, but they will take them from you.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Well, this is pretty annoying…

A woman named Kelsey sounded off on TikTok after she found out that the Visa gift card she received had some fine print that she needed to read.

Kelsey said that she had a Visa gift card that is set to expire in 2027…but when she checked the balance online, she saw that there’s been a $4.95 maintenance fee charge every month.

She said, “Are you joking? So, because I set it aside and forgot about it, I don’t get to use the card, even though it doesn’t expire for another two years? I don’t get to use the money because [there’s] a monthly maintenance fee attached to it?”

Kelsey told viewers the maintenance fees start if the card has no activity for twelve months.

She added, “Funds do not expire…but they will take them from you.”

Little PSA if you have any forgetful friends or family don’t get them GC’s with monthly maintenance fees attached 🥲 i am so sorry for whoever got me this. ALL my other cards have money so what the frick #holidays #gifts #giftcard #holidayseason

Here’s what viewers had to say.

This person was surprised.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this viewer shared how they do it.

They use every possible way to squeeze money out of people…

