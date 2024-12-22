‘Request a room that’s not adjoining.’ – A Traveler Shared The Creepy Experience She Had On A Work Trip At A Hotel

Have you ever seen the movie Vacancy?

Well, if you haven’t, I’m gonna go ahead and say that this woman’s TikTok videos remind me of that creepy film.

Her name is Madeline and she posted two videos and showed viewers what happened in a hotel when she was on a business trip.

Madeline said a man in the hotel elevator gave her a bad feeling and she ran to her room once she got off.

She said, “Turns out, he saw me walking to my room. As I got in, I, of course, dead bolted the door and made sure that my door was securely locked.”

Madeline said she heard a scratching noise in her room and that a note appeared under her door and that she saw a man’s hand under the door coming from the adjoining room.

She said no one answered the phone at the front desk, so she called the police.

Madeline said the man continued to try to get into her room and the note he slipped under her door said, “I could treat you better than your boyfriend can. Please let me come over.”

Her co-workers staying at the hotel helped her pack her bags and escorted her to the lobby.

The police eventually showed up and Madeline was moved to another room in the hotel.

She said, “Request a room that’s not adjoining. Get the extra locks and alarm sounds so that you can make sure your rooms are safe. Be extra vigilant to see who watches you get into your room. I’m sorry that we have to deal with this, but we do.”

Check out her video.

Madeline also posted a video showing what was going on in her room.

Take a look.

Sounds like a horror movie…

