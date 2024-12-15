A Woman Runs Into Her Ex At The Mall, So She Turns His Petty Show-Off Attempt Into An Hour Of Sweet Revenge

Seeing your ex in public can stir up all kinds of feelings, especially when the split wasn’t exactly amicable.

So, what would you do if your ex decided to flaunt their new relationship right in front of you? Would you walk away and ignore it? Or would you stick around and see what happens?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this very situation and makes her ex regret his decision.

Here’s what went down.

Met my ex at the mall I was married to my husband until he decided to cheat on me. We split leaving me with two young children to take care of, obviously not on the best terms with him. I ran into him with his girlfriend at the mall yesterday.

She couldn’t help but stoop to his level of pettiness.

He is extremely, I guess, petty. He spotted me and started telling his girl, “Oh, are you tired, baby? Let me carry you.” She laughed and agreed. I followed them around the mall for an hour, and the satisfaction from seeing his struggling arms was just perfect. He was kind of petty, but I stooped to his level.

Too funny! Bet he won’t try that again.

It’s time for both of them to move on.

Rather than try to get back at each other, they should get along for the sake of raising their children.

