Ad From Dyson Leaves Woman Laughing At How Ineffective The Product Really Is

Dyson makes some incredible products that most of their consumers really love.

An ad that they made for their hair straightener for women with 4C hair, however, is making some waves.

TikToker @urfavgirlcoco made a video reacting to one of their ads. In the video, she starts out just covering her mouth and laughing.

The video in the background shows the hair straightener going over a young woman’s hair, but it isn’t getting straightened at all. The TikToker just keeps laughing before she says, “Yeah, I got tears.”

It is funny and surprising that they would make an ad like this.

The video then just cuts to her reaction where she is laughing and reads a comment from the ad, which says, “Somebody said, “is it plugged in?””

It is funny just how badly this product seems to work.

The video ends with her continuing to laugh with her mouth covered up.

I don’t know much about hair care, but it seems this product is basically useless.

Check out the full video below:

Also, read on to see what some of the people in the comments had to say.

This person makes it clear that this product isn’t for her.

This comment calls out the ad.

Was this a prank?

I’m shocked they even made that ad.

