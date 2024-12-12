After Falling For A $15K Timeshare Scam, This Web Savvy Victim Shut The Fraudster Down

It used to be hard to get a lot of attention on something you write about someone.

Scammers stole $15K from me so I shut them down. I was scammed when I was trying to sell my timeshare and after paying them $15K I was trying to get back at least some of my money. The person I was talking to said I would receive a refund but never received anything.

I contacted the Attorney General in the state they said they were in and was told they could not reach them. So the next time I talked to them I conferenced in the person from Consumer Complaints and she was able to talk with him, but he just gave her double talk on why there were so many complaints. So I started a plan. I work in high tech and I went to their Website and copied every screen they had and made my own with the word SCAMMER in big red letters across the page. After I had all the pages created I created my own site with the same name as this except mine had the word SCAM at the end. I used a popular web hosting site to create my send website and publish it with my domain name. It cost me $90 for one year. I tested my website using other computers to Google their name and my website name showed up right under theirs. So any one who Googled their name would see the scammer’s website and mine next to each other.

It took about 3 months and their website was taken down. Another 3 months and their phone number was disconnected. So I basically put them out of business because they would not refund any money from me. I would have been happy with $5K refunded and consider the $10K a lesson learned. I still do not know what happened to them. About 1 year later I ignored a call from another company. Same scam.

