When a parent gets remarried, it has a major impact not only on the parent but the kids as well.

What would you do if your dad got remarried and now five new kids need to move in, including three toddlers?

That is what happened to the young lady in this story, and they asked her to share her room with the toddlers, so she got mad and said she would move out.

Check it out.

AITA for saying I would stay at my moms if I had to share a room with babies? I’m 16f. My parents split up before I was born, custody is I live with my dad most of the time and my mom every other weekend (plus random staying with her if I want). Recently, my dad got engaged to “Hanna,” and she and her kids are moving in.

This is going to be quite a change.

Hanna’s kids ages are: 9, 7, 2, 2, 2. She is widowed, so they live with her full time. This made room arrangements a bit awkward, since there’s only 3 kids bedrooms to go around. Dad and Hanna talked it over last night (without consulting anybody) and Hanna came over this morning to announce with my dad what they decided. Apparently, they want 9 and 7 to each have their own rooms, and me to share with the triplets because my room is significantly bigger than the others “and I don’t stay there full time”. I said their plan was stupid, they wanted me to share with 3 toddlers. They said they didn’t want me to move but it was the biggest room so other people should share.

This seems like a much better option.

I said I didn’t care if I switched rooms, because the more logical move would have been the triplets in the big room, 7 and 9 share, and I get my own (I said I’d take the smallest one) until I move out. They said it would be more work to move my things to another room, and their idea was more “practical”.

She is there almost all the time.

Then asked why I was so pressed since I don’t even live here full time. I said not staying in the room four days a month was a sorry excuse to land me with a bunch of toddlers. If they seriously planned on doing it to me I’d make the custody arrangement change and I’d stay with mom for the most part (I know she doesn’t mind because both of them remind me I could stay with her whenever I wanted). This made Hanna cry because she just wants her family to blend together nicely and apparently I was ruining her plans.

They need to realize what an impact this will have on her.

This made dad mad at me and Im not allowed to talk to Hanna until she forgives me. I didn’t know this meant so much to them but I’m still saying I’ll stay with mom longer if I have to share with toddlers, but my dad made me feel a bit guilty. AITA?

This is a difficult situation, but Mom and Dad need to think about everyone, not just themselves.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say.

It really is a terrible idea.

This commenter thinks they just want free babysitting.

It is sad that dad is picking Hanna over his daughter.

This person thinks Hanna is being manipulative.

I agree, the parents know exactly what they are doing.

This living arrangement is absolutely unacceptable.

They should have realized that before they asked.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.